Cape Town liquor traders plan shutdown over liquor laws

The traders are meeting in Nyanga on Tuesday, to address challenges relating to changes in liquor laws.

CAPE TOWN - Liquor traders in Cape Town’s townships say they are planning a shutdown.

They are meeting in Nyanga on Tuesday, to address challenges relating to changes in liquor laws. The traders said according to the new stipulations, businesses found to have violated liquor laws, won’t be registered automatically for trading in 2023.

The planned shutdown could have a negative impact on the township economy.

Liquor traders from townships around Cape Town are threatening to put others out of business. They claim that the Western Cape government is biased, for allowing popular retail liquor outlets to operate in their communities, yet they are made to suffer.

According to liquor trading consultant Thulani Phike, the provincial government doesn’t care about the needs of township liquor traders. "We are responding to the DA government which we view as wanting to exclude black and coloured people from partaking in liquor trade because they are doing hostile laws against our people, hence we want to shutdown," said Phike.

The Western Cape government has previously stated that the industry needs to be regulated. It also said some liquor traders are violating laws that could be damaging to the industry.