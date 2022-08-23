One year on, authorities are yet to arrest mastermind behind Deokaran's murder

Tuesday marked one year since the whistleblower was shot dead in front of her home in southern Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG – It's been an emotional day for the family of Babita Deokaran. She was shot dead after blowing the whistle on corruption in the Gauteng Health Department. Tuesday marked one year since she was killed in front of her home in southern Johannesburg.

Authorities have yet to arrest the mastermind and they are keeping mum on where exactly they are with their investigations. Less than a week after Deokaran's death, police had arrested six men who they said executed the crime.

But despite their insistence at the time that more arrests were imminent - all these months on, and with the case now heading for trial in the Johannesburg High Court - those six remain the only suspects in the dock.

The accused currently before court made their first appearance in the dock on 31 August last year.

At the time, Hawks spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mulamu was firm that more arrests were imminent. “We still have outstanding suspects that we are looking into, there is intelligence that we are working with and we are following up on that information. We can confirm that more arrests will be imminent actually,” she said at the time.

But a year later, this still has not materialised.

In response to detailed questions, Thandi Mbambo, who also speaks for the Hawks, recently told Eyewitness News that investigations into Deokaran’s murder were still ongoing. She said they could not divulge any details.

In the meantime, a recent News24 investigation has also revealed how Deokaran flagged R850 million’s worth of dodgy payments, from Tembisa hospital to various contractors, in the weeks leading up to her death.

The investigation has now prompted an independent forensic investigation on the part of the Gauteng provincial government.

However, Mbambo said no criminal probes are currently underway in that regard. She says no criminal case has been brought forward by any of the affected parties.