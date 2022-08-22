Zandile Gumede, 21 co-accused plead not guilty to fraud, corruption charges

The accused appeared in the Durban High Court on Monday. The trial finally got underway after numerous delays.

DURBAN - Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering, and racketeering.

Gumede and her 21 co-accused appeared in the Durban High Court on Monday. The trial finally got underway after numerous delays. The charges relate to a waste collection tender amounting to over R300 million which was issued during Gumede's tenure.

State prosecutor Ashika Lucken asked the group to plead, shortly after reading the indictment. They have all pleaded not guilty in the multimillion-rand corruption matter.

Gumede has previously told her supporters that she was innocent, and that the case against her was part of a plot to end her political career.

Her co-accused include former eThekwini municipal manager, Sipho Nzuza, and his wife, Cynthia.

More details to follow.