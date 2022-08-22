Go

With maintenance nearly done, Rand Water urges residents to use water sparingly

The utility has been carrying out work on its ageing infrastructure in an effort to improve the province’s water system.

Rand Water asks Gauteng residents to use water sparingly as it completes maintenance on some of its pipelines. Picture: @Rand_Water/Twitter.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents have been urged to continue using water sparingly to ensure reservoirs don't run dry, while Rand Water completes maintenance on some of its pipelines.

The utility has been carrying out work on its aging infrastructure in an effort to improve the province’s water system.

The 87-hour pipeline repair began on Friday with the refurbishment expected to be completed by Tuesday.

"We have indicated that we will be done by Tuesday at 8h30 so we are not necessarily concerned but we carrying on working very hard. We asking people to use water sparingly so that by Tuesday we still have enough water to get by with" said the bulk water supplier’s Eddie Singo.

