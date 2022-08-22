WC SAPS: Firearms used to commit most murders in first quarter of 2022

CAPE TOWN - The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape on Monday said most murders during the first quarter of this year were committed using a firearm.

According to the latest crime statistics released in August, 498 people were killed by perpetrators using a gun during the months of April and June of this year.

The staggering numbers are a concern for police who say that during this time more than 600 guns were also confiscated.

Western Cape police commissioner Thembisile Patekile said: “We have now retrieved 632 firearms and arrested people. It takes time to trace the number of these firearms.”