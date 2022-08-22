WC MEC Allen: Calls to devolve SAPS are not to drive a political agenda

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government said calls to devolve SAPS, are not to drive a political agenda.

Western Cape Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagen Allen said that the provincial government has proven that it has the ability to combat crime.

According to the provincial government, with the help of its Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (Leap) officers, it managed to significantly lower the murder rate in the province during the first quarter.

Allen addressed the media, alongside the Western Cape police on Monday, following the latest crime statistics.

The Western Cape government said it has a proven track record, that should convince the national government that police are in better hands under their watch.

It said that during the first quarter of this year, the murder rate dropped by 8.2%, in areas where its Leap officers have been deployed.

Allen said: “We have been very clear that reading has been very important and the Constitution, which people died for, which people went to jail for”.

Allen said they have also written to Police Minister Bheki Cele regarding this matter. He hopes that politics aside, they will reach an agreement where the provincial government is handed control of SAPS.