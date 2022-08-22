Uitenhage Hospital nurses offered counselling after death threats by armed men

It's alleged that three suspects arrived at the Uitenhage Hospital and demanded that nurses fetch a man with gunshot wounds from their vehicle.

UITENHAGE - Counselling has been offered to healthcare workers at an Eastern Cape hospital after they were threatened by three armed men while on duty on Sunday morning.

However, the men turned on a nurse when she explained that only female nurses were on duty and that they must bring the wounded man into the hospital's trauma unit.

The Eastern Cape Health Department's Mkhulile Ndamase said that the men also made death threats against female healthcare workers on Sunday.

"The assailants threatened trauma staff, saying should the man they had brought to the hospital succumb to his gunshot wounds, they would be back to kill everyone. The man was declared dead on arrival," Ndamase said.

Ndamase said that the province's Health MEC Nomakhosazane Meth has condemned the attack and urged communities to respect frontline workers.

The police have been urged to conduct a thorough investigation.