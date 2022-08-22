Zandile Gumede, 21 co-accused expected in court for start of corruption trial

Former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede, together with 21 others, stand accused of several charges, including conspiracy to commit corruption, fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

DURBAN - The trial against former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede is expected to kick off in the Durban High Court on Monday morning.

The matter is connected to a waste collection tender amounting to over R300 million which was issued during Gumede's tenure.

Zandile Gumede and several co-accused made their last court appearance over a week ago.

It was established by Judge Charmain Balton that all the accused had secured legal representation.

This paved the way for the trial to commence on Monday as previous delays in the case were attributed to the inability of some of the accused to pay their lawyers.

Gumede has previously told her supporters that she was innocent and that the case against her was part of a plot to end her political career.

Her co-accused include former eThekwini municipal manager, Sipho Nzuza, and his wife, Cynthia.