Sun El Musician, Msaki, Ofentse Pitse, Simmy to deliver orchestral show

JOHANNESBURG – Award-winning South African house deejay and producer - Sanele Sithole - fondly known as Sun El Musician's musical dream will soon come true.

This comes as he and the first black South African woman conductor, Ofentse Pitse are set to headline the next

Bassline Live at the Lyric Theatre in Gold Reef City on 2 September 2022.

It’s will play the role of an exit celebration of Women’s month in a bid to welcome the transition to spring.

The event is expected to be a sublime musical experience for fans.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to showcase my music in an orchestra show, it’s such an honour to be part of such an amazing platform,” said an upbeat Sun El Musician who will also be on the decks.

Meanwhile, Pitse saw the upcoming show as an opportunity not only to entertain the audience but to engage them musically.

“With this show, the idea is to allow the audience to transcend with the music. The ensemble we're bringing comprises some unique African percussion instruments that will immerse everyone in attendance,” she explained to Eyewitness News.

She added that they would include four female backup singers trained in both opera and jazz.

“They will be bringing a phenomenal texture to the sound.”

Pitse and her 10-piece orchestra and female vocal quartet will also share the stage with homegrown songbirds Msaki and Simmy.

The organisers – Music In Africa Live – seeks to showcase local artists’ international appeal with the show.

“Sun-El musician and his brand of African Electronic Dance music are prime for international appreciation. The same can be said for female visionary Ofentse Pitse, the youngest person in the country who owns and conducts an all-African orchestra,” said Music In Arica Live’s Violet Maila to Eyewitness News.

“It is encouraging to see African music promulgated not only by global music makers but social media users too, and we will continue to further this growth.”

She added that the show sought to bring “together dance music and the world of orchestra pointing out that this unlikely combination is one not to miss”.

Reflecting on her musical beginnings, Pitse noted the significance of working as a collective.

“Looking at where I started, the most important lessons have been understanding the power of the collective - it really has been a relentless group effort. Secondly, I have learned that not everyone that gives you a 'yes', will actually help you,” she explained.

