Gardee murder trial - Defence claims delays are an attempt to frustrate case

Monday started off, with only one of the three accused, arriving at the Nelspruit Magistrates Court. That's after two suspects - Albert Gama and Philemon Lukhele - were held at the Barberton Prison.

NELSPRUIT - The defence in the Hillary Gardee murder trial has argued that delays in the matter, were attempts by the State to frustrate the case of the accused.

Monday started off, with only one of the three accused, arriving at the Nelspruit Magistrates Court. That's after two suspects - Albert Gama and Philemon Lukhele - were held at the Barberton Prison.

The State suggested a postponement, which the defence in turn objected to. Gardee’s body was found near a plantation in Sabie, outside Mbombela, in April.

ALSO READ: