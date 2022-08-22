Gardee murder trial - Defence claims delays are an attempt to frustrate case
Monday started off, with only one of the three accused, arriving at the Nelspruit Magistrates Court. That's after two suspects - Albert Gama and Philemon Lukhele - were held at the Barberton Prison.
NELSPRUIT - The defence in the Hillary Gardee murder trial has argued that delays in the matter, were attempts by the State to frustrate the case of the accused.
The State suggested a postponement, which the defence in turn objected to. Gardee’s body was found near a plantation in Sabie, outside Mbombela, in April.
The case finally got underway on Monday afternoon, after almost three hours of waiting for accused two and three to arrive.
Delays in the case are seemingly becoming routine for the court, as there have been regular postponements, since the case began in May.
The provincial leadership of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) accompanied Gardee's aunt to Monday’s proceedings.
New information about a fourth suspect apparently confessing to the crime, looks set to have a bearing on the case.