Soul City Institute: Latest crime stats a clear indication SA an unsafe country

From April to June this year, 855 women and 243 children were killed in South Africa, while over 9,500 rape cases were reported during the same period.

JOHANNESBURG - The Soul City Institute said that the latest crime statistics painted a terrifying picture of life in South Africa for women, children and other vulnerable communities.

As the country celebrates the remaining weeks of Women's Month, the organisation has urged society to take a deeper and more committed reflection on why rape, murder and violent crimes continue to plague communities.

From April to June this year, 855 women and 243 children were killed in South Africa, while over 9,500 rape cases were reported during the same period.

While the number of rape cases slightly dropped, compared to the same period last year, it is still staggeringly high.

The organisation's CEO, Phinah Kodisang, said that it seemed that no place was safe for women and children, with most sexual assaults taking place in the homes of the rapists or victims.

"The statistics we have seen are a clear indication that we live in an unsafe country. Women and children in this country, they continue to fall victim to the crimes committed in this country," Kodisang said.

Kodisang said that South Africans had a duty to lower these numbers every day until violence and rape were no longer the norm.

"To hear of 9,560 rapes being recorded tells us that we still have a long way to go in our country. There is nothing to celebrate about the decrease."