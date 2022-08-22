SAPS arrest tow truck drivers for possession of stolen police radios

Officers attached to the police's “Operation Restore” stopped and searched suspicious-looking vehicles on an open field near Blue Downs Stadium.

CAPE TOWN - Two tow truck drivers have been arrested for being in possession of two stolen police hand radios.

The arrests were executed in Mfuleni over the weekend.

"The members approached the vehicle which turned out to be a tow truck and they conducted a routine search, this search led to the discovery of two SAPS [South African Police Service] hand radios which were stolen from Kleinvlei Police Station. Two suspects aged 24 and 37 were arrested for the possession of stolen property," police spokesperson Andrè Traut.

He added that was another arrest of an alleged drug trafficker in Moorreesburg.

"Meanwhile, members attached to Moorreesburg Police Station arrested a 41-year-old male late last night for the possession of tik and mandrax, as well as cash believed to be to be the proceeds of drug trafficking."