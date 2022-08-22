Ramaphosa: Almost 250,000 youths have completed govt school assistance course

Writing in his weekly newsletter released on Monday, Ramaphosa said they will join the ranks of approximately 600,000 young South Africans who have participated in the initiative since its launch in 2020.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said almost a quarter of a million young people completed their 10-month placement in schools as part of the government school assistant programme.

Writing in his weekly newsletter released on Monday, Ramaphosa said that they would join the ranks of approximately 600,000 young South Africans who had participated in the initiative since its launch in 2020.

He said now the government needed to open its path to formal employment, further education or entrepreneurship.

Ramaphosa added that the school assistants have either supported teachers in the classroom or performed school maintenance, security, food garden production and other upkeep activities.

Of approximately 60,000 teachers and principals surveyed, more than 95% said the programme had greatly improved the learning environment in our schools and wanted it to continue.

Beyond the monthly stipend, the programme provided young people with relevant work experience and skills.

Ramaphosa said these South Africans who had been struggling to find work, were now able to make modest extensions to their homes, start small businesses or further their studies.

The president said that the initiative aimed to place many young people in work experience positions at companies

He added that those with business ideas would also be assisted.

"There are already many opportunities for people leaving the programme. The Youth Employment Service aims to place many of these young people in work experience positions in companies and the National Youth Development Agency will help those with business ideas," explained the first citizen.