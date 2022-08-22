Public Interest SA welcomes signing into law of Municipal Systems Amendment Act

The organisation has said that the move would be critical in the fight against corruption, especially in local councils.

CAPE TOWN - Civil organisation Public Interest SA on Monday said it welcomed the signing into law of the Municipal Systems Amendment Act by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The organisation has said that the move would be critical in the fight against corruption, especially in local councils.

The legislation will require MECs for local government to submit copies of blacklisted individuals to the minister. It also targets dismissed municipal officials who resign before their disciplinaries.

Public Interest SA chair and founder Tebogo Khaas said: “We believe that this legislation and the amendment to the Municipal Systems Act, it’s very critical towards our fight against corruption, especially at a local government level. As you would imagine most of the corruption happens at a local level”.

Khaas said while they acknowledge these amendments as significant, they are disheartened by “the apparent kid gloves” with which municipal employees, who've been dismissed for corruption, are handled.