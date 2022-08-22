Phalatse: CoJ taking steps to correct drastic changes to rates affecting schools

The city was flooded with complaints after amendments to property categories, made by the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, affected several schools.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse on Monday said the municipality was taking steps to correct a dramatic change, in rates and tariffs, affecting schools across the city.

The amendments saw the department categorise some educational institutions as businesses, raising the rates and tariffs.

The City of Joburg has been flooded with complaints about exorbitant bills from ratepayers across the city. Schools are among the hardest hit, after the amendments took effect during the current financial year.

More than 700 private schools, and over 900 public schools, have been affected.

Phalatse said the city will offer these schools rebates to cushion the financial blow. This will apply to bills levied from the start of July. But the mayor said this is only a short term solution.

Schools previously categorised as business and commercial were not affected.