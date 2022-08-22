Parly health committee wants Sama chairperson's attackers arrested

Doctor Mvuyisi Mzukwa suffered multiple stab wounds after he was attacked in Durban this weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Health Portfolio Committee has urged law enforcement agencies to bring the perpetrators responsible for the attack on the chairperson of the South African Medical Association (Sama) to book.

It is reported that the incident happened while Mzukwa was driving home from King Shaka International Airport after attending a board meeting with the association.

Health committee chairperson, Doctor Kenneth Jacobs, said that Mzukwa was recovering at a Durban hospital.

"This was very shocking news that somebody who was actually in his vehicle driving from an international airport to be attacked so viciously. [We're] very shocked at the committee," Jacobs said.