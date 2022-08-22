Parly's impeachment inquiry told Mkhwebane ran office in a culture of fear

Former chief operating officer Basani Baloyi gave evidence in Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The inquiry into suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has heard testimony that she ran an office in a culture of fear, and waged investigations with ulterior motives.

Former chief operating officer Basani Baloyi gave evidence in Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry on Monday.

Baloyi said she was particularly concerned by the way in which the investigation into Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign was handled.

ALSO READ:

Baloyi alleged that Mkhwebane has an authoritarian management style, and that she reduced staff to tears. “When the PP walks from her office to the boardroom, we had to rise, which I found an anomaly,” explained Baloyi.

Baloyi said she was pulled from the CR17 campaign investigation, after raising concerns about information that was being excluded. “The chief of staff said to me this report will be dealt with in this office, and the PP will emerge as a powerful woman in the country, after dealing with this particular matter,” detailed Baloyi.

Baloyi also testified that she was instructed to shred a draft report on the investigation. She says that was not standard practice.