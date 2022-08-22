Men accused of Hillary Gardee's murder due back in court

Four Suspects who are facing charges of kidnapping, raping and murdering 28-year-old Hillary Gardee will appear in two separate courts in Mpumalanga

JOHANNESBURG - Four men who are believed to be behind the murder of Hillary Gardee will appear in two separate courts in Nelspruit on Monday.

They are accused of kidnapping, raping and killing the 28-year-old Gardee, whose body was found near a plantation four days after she went missing in Sabie outside Mbombela.



Gardee, who had just completed her IT degree and was about to graduate, was with her adopted four-year-old daughter when she was kidnapped and her child was left stranded at night on the freeway as the abductors went off with her.



The night before her funeral, police announced the arrest of the first suspect outside Gardee's home.



Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele, Albert Gama and Hlabirwa Rasie Nkune are facing charges of kidnapping, raping and killing her.



Mkhatshwa has since been denied bail and two of the four suspects are still attempting to get bail – while the fourth decided not to apply.

Mkhatshwa is Lukhele's friend and Gama is a security officer at the guest house owned by Lukhele - this is where it is believed to be where Gardee was taken to during the time she was reported missing.

Nkune, who was also the last to be arrested, apparently confessed on social media to killing Gardee.

Meanwhile, three of the accused will return to the Nelspruit Magistrates Court on Monday, while the fourth suspect will appear in the Delmas Magistrate Court.

This is due to the different areas where the suspects live.