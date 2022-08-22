Another emergency water shutdown announced for Johannesburg suburbs

The affected areas will include, Randpark Ridge, Bush Hill, Boskruin, Bromhof, Northwold, Boschkop and a portion of Honeydew.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Water has announced another emergency shutdown in seven northern suburbs from 10am on Tuesday. The shutdown is expected to last until 10am on Friday.

The announcement comes after the recent 87-hour pipeline repair, which began on Friday. It resulted in low water pressure in parts of the city. The low water pressure is expected to end by Tuesday.

Joburg Water has appealed to all Johannesburg residents to continue to use water sparingly for the rest of the week.