Hillary Gardee murder: Defence challenges court granting postponement

NELSPRUIT - Emotions ran high at the Nelspruit Magistrates Court, with the defence of three of the men accused of killing Hillary Gardee, challenging the magistrate for granting a postponement.

Advocate Nqobizitha Mlilo on Monday claimed that Magistrate Eddie Hall had committed an error of law.

Sipho Mkhatshwa, Albert Gama and Philemon Lukhele are charged with the murder of 28-year-old Gardee. She went missing in April and her body was found a few days later outside Mbombela.

Mlilo, defending accused two and three, said Hall had failed to take into account the relevant facts concerning the case. He has challenged Hall’s decision to postpone the matter, saying it needs to be heard in another court.

The State wanted to postpone the matter, saying it needs to add a fourth suspect to the indictment. However, the defence objected, saying it's either the case proceeds to trial, or is struck from the roll.

The fourth suspect, Hlabirwa Nkune, will appear in court on Wednesday for the first time in connection to the matter.

Despite Mlilo’s objection, the case has been postponed to the ninth of next month.