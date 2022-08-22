Hillary Gardee murder case - two suspects a no-show in court

The suspects were arrested in May. Gardee’s body was found four days after she went missing, near a plantation 40 kilometres outside Mbombela, in April.

The confusion about who should be in court on Monday has left her family uneasy, as they've been forced to play the waiting game, to see if the accused will be brought to court from Barberton Prison.

Just before the matter was adjourned, the State suggested that the case be postponed to a date after 2 September 2022. Gama and Lukhele are expected to return for the continuation of their bail bid.

This is also the day we're expected to find out whether their defence, advocate Nqobizitha Mlilo, will bring provincial police commissioner Simakaleng Manamela and spokesperson Selvy Mohlala to explain an alleged confession by the fourth suspect in the case.

Hlabirwa Nkuna is reported to have confessed, through social media, that he killed Gardee. Two police officials have also indicated this to the media following Nkuna’s arrest.

Now with this revelation, the defence of the two accused have requested a postponement to the second of September. The alleged confession influences the State’s request to have the case return. The alleged confession is expected to be dealt with then.

However, Mlilo objected the postponement on Monday while his clients were not court. The matter might resume in the afternoon.