South African working class acting in unison- Saftu on planned national shutdown

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has presented its plan for the national shutdown, that will be held in several cities on Wednesday.

The union will march over worsening socio-economic conditions and the marginalisation of poor communities.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions is also planning a similar march on the day.

Saftu's demand list is a mixed bag, with the union highlighting issues ranging from petrol and transport costs, to the sky-high unemployment rate.

On Wednesday, marches will be held in all the provinces, excluding the Northern Cape, North West and KwaZulu-Natal. All marches will lead to government offices and national key points.

Saftu said its holding talks with the truck and taxi industries to have them join Wednesday’s strike.

The trade union federations' general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said they were not expecting a turnout as large as they had in previous marches, because the trains in Johannesburg and Cape Town were not working.

Vavi said the upcoming national shut down is aimed at forcing government to rethink some of its policies.

The secretary general said government has refused to change its economic programme, giving rise to the high employment rate in the country.

He said Wednesday's shut down will be like no other: “We announced the programme, not of Saftu or any other trade union federation, but of the broadest possible front of organisations of the South African working class acting in unison”.

_Additional reporting by Sifiso Zulu. _