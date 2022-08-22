Gumede on fraud, racketeering charges: Court must tell us where we have wronged

DURBAN - Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has expressed dismay at not being able to carry out her duties, as an African National Congress (ANC) leader, due to the charges she faces at the Durban High Court.

Gumede is accused of fraud, corruption, money laundering, and racketeering.

In April, she was re-elected as the regional chairperson of the ANC in eThekwini. But she could not take up the role, due to the party's step aside rule.

Speaking to journalists outside court following Monday's proceedings, Gumede said: “We are ready to hear from the court as to where we have wronged, I am now tired; this costs money, lawyers charge money, and having to dress up to come to court also costs, we wish to make our pleas, especially as politicians because we are not linked with tenders”.

Gumede said she and her co-accused want to see the matter go ahead this time. She's expressed dismay at the number of delays.

Gumede said she is not happy with the ANC’s decision: “I don't feel well, I am done, I am now headed back inside court because the matter is sub judice".

These same charges are the reason Gumede was axed as city mayor in 2019.