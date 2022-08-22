Former minister imprisoned by Guinea junta dies in jail

Lounceny Camara, 62, was among several former ministers and senior figures accused of having embezzled public money and jailed after the military overthrew former president Alpha Conde last year.

CONAKRY, GUINEA - A former minister imprisoned by the military regime running Guinea has died in prison, his brother has announced.

Camara suffered a stroke on Friday and died the following evening in hospital, his brother Ibrahima Camara told AFP.

The family had appealed in vain to the courts for Camara to be allowed to travel abroad for treatment, he added.

Camara had already been admitted to hospital once before during his incarceration, in early May soon after he was jailed.

Justice Minister Charles Alphonse Wright said in a statement carried by local news media that Camara had received the treatment he needed at the university hospital in Conakry.

Camara had been indicted with embezzling public money and other corruption-related charges. He was a leading member of Conde's Rally for the Guinean People (RPG) party.

Amnesty International, which has been very critical of the rights situation in Guinea, said in February 2021 that prisons in the country were notorious for abusing the rights of inmates.

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya seized power in September 2021, making himself president, and has declared that the fight against corruption is one of his priorities.

He has cracked down not just on senior figures in Conde's administration, but opposition activists opposed to his rule.