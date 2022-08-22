Ex-PP COO Baloyi tells Parly she believes she was part of Mkhwebane's purge

Basani Baloyi, who is currently a deputy director-general in the Gauteng Health Department, is the 12th witness to testify in Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry which has entered its sixth week on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The former chief operating officer (COO) in the Public Protector’s Office has told Parliament she believes that she was part of a deliberate purge by Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

She has alleged that she was fired without basis.

Mkhwebane’s attorney, Dali Mpofu, has objected to Baloyi’s testimony, saying it doesn’t relate to the charges against Mkhwebane.

Baloyi has alleged that Mkhwebane deliberately wanted her gone, after her six-month probationary period ended in July 2019.

“How this matter unfolded, there was a concerted effort regardless of what I did, without following internal policies, there was a concerted effort to get rid of me.”

Baloyi claimed her performance was never assessed, and there were never any complaints: “I was naive to think I could talk to her about it. I called, she never answered.”

Baloyi said the Public Protector’s office last month offered to reach an out-of-court settlement to a legal battle she initiated in 2020 challenging her dismissal.