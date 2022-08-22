Eskom issues Stage 2 load shedding warning for the course of the week

Eskom cited a constrained power system due to impaired generation units, adding that it might implement power cuts at short notice from 4pm to midnight.

JOHANNESBURG - Power utility Eskom has, once again, warned South Africans of the likelihood of Stage 2 load shedding over the course of the week.

In a statement issued on Monday, Eskom said: "This is due to a shortage of generation capacity owing to breakdowns and delays in returning some generating units to service.

"The breakdown of two generation units at Arnot, one each at Camden and Lethabo power stations

during the past 24 hours and the delay in returning a generating unit to service each at Kendal, Komati

and two units at Tutuka power stations have put a severe strain on the power generation system."

However, added Eskom, teams worked to return four generating units at three of its power stations.

The power utility further urged households and businesses to use electricity sparingly.

"We currently have 4 872MW on planned maintenance, while another 13 983MW of capacity is

unavailable due to breakdowns," it said.