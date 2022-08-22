Economists say Wednesday's nationwide strike likely to damage economy further

The unions said the nationwide strike planned for Wednesday will include stay-aways and rallies, which are expected to take place across the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Economists have weighed in on calls by Cosatu and Saftu for South Africans to push back against the government and the private sector’s inaction in tackling the country’s paralysing economic outlook.

The unions are looking to voice their anger and frustration over the rising cost of living, relentless power cuts, high fuel prices and unemployment.

While Cosatu and Saftu say bringing the economy to a halt is the only way to make the government act with urgency, experts say this could sink the economy even further.

South Africa's biggest trade union federations are calling for major investment to boost economic growth and create jobs.

This is as the economy tries to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, last year's July unrest, and the April floods.

Economist Isaac Matshego said that by taking to the streets, the very economy the unions were trying to safeguard could destabilise the country even further.

"Staying away from work, particularly for one day, will not really achieve any objective. I'm not justifying a longer stay away because that would be more damaging," Masango said.

Meanwhile, economist Dale McKinley said that withholding labour might have little impact, but it did convey a crucial message to those in power.

"Where I think the weakness of this particular tactic lies is in the lack of impact that it has because right now, the unions are at their weakest. You will probably see a section of certain industries or certain urban areas where they will probably be quite a bit of impact, but I think the other side of it, which is often times underplayed, workers are upset".

Both unions said that all workers would strike, and invited all South Africans to join.