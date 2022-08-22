Bain treating our pursuit of justice with absolute disdain - Athol Williams

JOHANNESBURG - Whistleblower Athol Williams has again criticised the disgraced management consultancy firm, Bain & Company.

The latest criticism is only making matters worse for the global firm after the UK government also recently announced a three-year ban on new public contracts for the company.

The move could see the firm lose out on more business in South Africa as well.

Bain and Company was implicated in state capture at the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

A three-page apology released by the American firm in Business Day last week hit a nerve with some South Africans.

In the public apology, the consultancy firm said it was ashamed of the role it played in destabilising Sars under the management of former commissioner, Tom Moyane.

To make amends, Bain and Company added that it had since made internal policy changes.

But whistleblower Athol Williams told Bongani Bingwa on 702 on Monday morning that the apology by the firm rings hollow.

"Bain continues to treat our pursuit of justice with absolute disdain, they are not interested in dialogue," Williams said.

LISTEN: Athol Williams responds to Bain & Company's apology to SA

He also hit out at Bain's managing partner, Stephen York, for comments he made on the show last week trying to discredit his testimony at the state capture commission.

York described the testimony as only second-hand information but Williams said that he stood by his word.

Williams said that the company must make full disclosure of its relationship with former President Jacob Zuma and the Guptas, who are accused of being at the centre of state capture.