After strike, Tshwane bus service operating again

TSHWANE - Commuters in Tshwane can breathe a sigh of relief as the city's bus service is back on track.

The bus service suspended operations last week Friday due to an ongoing strike by workers affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu).

City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said that no disruptions were expected.

The green and white buses in Tshwane are back on the streets, rounding up commuters on the regular routes.

This is despite fears last week's strike action by workers affiliated to labour union Samwu could leave commuters stranded again on Monday morning.

Last week, workers downed tools over several issues, including the bid for the questionable R26 million tender to refurbish the Pretoria West and Rooiwal power stations.

The non-payment of a 3.5% salary increase was also a point of contention for the workers.

But Tshwane City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said that employees were expected back in the office on Monday.

"All the Tshwane bus operations are back to normal," Bokaba said.

Bokaba added that city management was still looking at the memorandum of demands submitted by Samwu.