We must ensure that only competent people assume positions of power - Kieswetter

JOHANNESBURG - SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter has encouraged South Africans to sustain the fight for social justice in honour of the late anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Kathrada.

Kieswetter was among speakers during the late stateman’s 93rd birthday celebration at Constitutional Hill in Braamfontein - Johannesburg on Sunday.

At the event, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation launched a permanent exhibition focused on the life and times of the struggle stalwart who passed away in 2017.

[PICTURES] Launch of an exhibition into the life and times of Ahmed Kathrada. ND pic.twitter.com/q2R7bpzvCx — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 21, 2022

Kieswetter says all South Africans must ensure that politicians deployed to public office perform their mandate.

“We must hold our elected public officials accountable and demand of them to remain true to the promise of the constitution.”

He says citizens must also ensure that only competent people assume positions of power.

“We must build a competent and capable state by celebrating meritocracy that rewards the ethic of hard work and excellence instead of entrenching partisan royalty as the standard for employment.”

Kieswetter says in order for the country to move forward, perpetrators of state capture need to be held accountable but there must also be a vision on the way forward.