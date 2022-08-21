[VIDEOS] Chinese city tests fishing workers AND their catch for COVID

Footage of fish and crabs undergoing PCR tests in Xiamen has gone viral on Chinese social media.

The seafood testing measures were reportedly introduced after 40 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the coastal city.

The city of Xiamen in China is testing not only fishers but also their catch for COVID-19.

The country is still enforcing its zero-COVID policy.

"There were also people who wondered if parts of the sea would go into lockdown mode if some fish would test positive for Covid," quips a self-described China social trends watcher.

Catch of the day! It doesn't matter if you're young or old, fish or crab - can't escape China's zero-covid policy and the nucleic acid tests. pic.twitter.com/stoqsGyYf1 — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) August 17, 2022

The seafood testing measures were introduced after 40 people tested positive for COVID in Xiamen, reports the BBC.

“At present, all people in Xiamen City need nucleic acid testing, and the fish catches must be tested as well,” an official told local media.

Watch out, the fish might have covid.

Only in china pic.twitter.com/aa2sNPzn8m — Stephen (@Stephen71371881) August 9, 2022

Freshly caught fish and crabs are seen taking nucleic acid test at coastal city of Xiamen in SE China's Fujian. Local health authorities said both fishermen and their catch are required to be tested for covid. pic.twitter.com/eChNi07KDX — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) August 19, 2022

