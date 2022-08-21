Go

[VIDEOS] Chinese city tests fishing workers AND their catch for COVID

Footage of fish and crabs undergoing PCR tests in Xiamen has gone viral on Chinese social media.

The city of Xiamen in China is testing not only fishers but also their catch for COVID. Image: Screengrab from news footage posted on Twitter by @manyapan
The seafood testing measures were reportedly introduced after 40 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the coastal city.

The city of Xiamen in China is testing not only fishers but also their catch for COVID-19.

The country is still enforcing its zero-COVID policy.

"There were also people who wondered if parts of the sea would go into lockdown mode if some fish would test positive for Covid," quips a self-described China social trends watcher.

The seafood testing measures were introduced after 40 people tested positive for COVID in Xiamen, reports the BBC.

“At present, all people in Xiamen City need nucleic acid testing, and the fish catches must be tested as well,” an official told local media.

