Two men arrested over a stolen cargo container full of chocolate bars

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested two men who were found in possession of a stolen cargo container full of chocolate bars.

The container carrying R1.5 million worth of chocolate was stolen from the Cape Town harbour last week and was discovered as it was being offloaded in Kensington.

"Members of the flying squad acted on intelligence that a stolen cargo container full of chocolate bars is being offloaded at an address in Kensington. Upon arrival at the scene, two male suspects aged 54 and 60 were arrested for the possession of the stolen cargo as well as presumed home appliances," said the police's Andrè Traut.

Traut said in an unrelated incident - members of the flying squad received a complaint of a truck jacking at Saxonburg industrial park in Kuilsrivier.

"The investigation led them to an address in Lingelethu West where three male suspects - 37, 38 and 40 were arrested in possession of the high jacked truck and boxes of meat also valued at R1.5 million."