Rand Water says pipe replacement is running ahead of schedule

The 87-hour pipeline repair began on Friday with technicians removing some old infrastructures.

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water said its plan to replace pipes in Gauteng's aged water system is running ahead of schedule.

Rand Water, which supplies services to municipalities across Gauteng, shut down the crucial pipeline so it could be replaced.

Welding work on both ends of the newly installed 3,2km pipe commenced at night and progressing well in accordance with the schedule. #KnowBetterDoBetter Keep using water sparingly! #RandWater #B6Pipeline #PlannedMaintenance #Sustainability pic.twitter.com/HPgEp7hHiM Rand Water (@Rand_Water) August 21, 2022

It has been feared that maintenance on the pipeline would affect the water supply but up to now, that hasn't happened.

"So far we don't have areas that do not have water, and we truly are hoping that we will still have water by the time we finish the work however those areas that are experiencing water shortages are advised to call their municipalities the City of Joburg or the City of Tshwane or City of Ekurhuleni," said the bulk water supplier's Eddie Singo.

Residents are being urged to use water sparingly during this period.