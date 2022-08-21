Opponents of ANC NW conference accuse Mashatile of staging a coup

This is among explosive allegations contained in an urgent court bid challenging that conference following a judgment nullifying the Interim Provincial Committee, Paul Mashatile said the NEC would take over the running of the conference.

JOHANNESBURG - Opponents of the ANC’s ninth provincial conference in the North West have accused Paul Mashatile - at the helm of the ANC Secretary General’s office, of staging a coup.

This is among explosive allegations contained in an urgent court bid challenging that conference.

Following a judgment nullifying the Interim Provincial Committee (IPC), Paul Mashatile said the NEC would take over the running of the conference.

In this latest court bid, it's pointed out that the NEC did not meet and so could not have taken that resolution.

In the papers, it is described as a hostile takeover by the NEC.

The applicants contend that the conference should not have gone ahead because the IPC's term in office had long since expired.

The matter is expected to be argued on Thursday.