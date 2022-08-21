My Name Is Reeva: 'New series gives Reeva and other nameless victims a voice'

This Women's Month, M-Net premieres a docuseries exploring the life of Reeva Steenkamp and the events which led to her death.

Sara-Jayne King interviews the director and producer of the new documentary series "My Name Is Reeva".

- It is more than nine years since Reeva Steenkamp died at the hands of her then-partner, star paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius

- A new docuseries features intimate interviews with Steenkamp's parents as well as other family members and close friends

The events that unfolded on Valentine's Day in 2013 shocked South Africa, and the world.

The events that unfolded on Valentine's Day in 2013 shocked South Africa, and the world.

Pistorius was convicted of murder in December 2015. After initially being handed a six-year prison sentence, his jail term was increased to 13 years and five months on appeal in November 2017.

This Women's Month (also Steenkamp's birthday month) M-Net will premiere a three-part documentary series titled My Name is Reeva.

What is called "a true crime story" explores the young woman's life and the events which led to her death.

The production features intimate interviews with Steenkamp's parents as well as other family members and also close friends.

On Weekend Breakfast, Sara-Jayne King talks to series director Warren Batchelor and producer David Taylor.

Steenkamp's parents have never recovered from the murder says Batchelor, being reminded of it every single day.

He believes that in a way the series is cathartic for them, in the sense that they are telling their daughter's story.

This has taken seven years to get to the screen and finally Reeva has a voice... and the reason they wanted to do this was because they wanted to give a voice to all the victims who don't have a voice, who don't have a name... Warren Batchelor, Director - My Name Is Reeva

The reason that I called it 'My Name Is Reeva' is because when the murder happened she was called the girlfriend, the model, the deceased and she never had a name... Warren Batchelor, Director - My Name Is Reeva

So many thousands of women that have died at the hands of the people that are supposed to protect them and love them don't have a voice and the fact that this is so high-profile means that we can give a voice to all those victims that have died. Warren Batchelor, Director - My Name Is Reeva

Other documentaries made about the murder tended to focus on Pistorius.

Taylor says that with this project, the intent was always for Barry and June Steenkamp to keep their daughter's name alive.

I think the most important is that there were two human beings at play here, no matter what the outcome... What our crew experienced while doing this production was the pain and suffering, and the loss, throughout our intimate interviews and meetings with Barry and June. David Taylor, Producer - My Name Is Reeva

I think it's always been the intent for Barry and June, no matter how long this pain continues, is to be able to leave a legacy for the Reeva Rebecca [Steenkamp] Foundation and clearly to give their daughter a voice that she's never had over these last nearly nine years... David Taylor, Producer - My Name Is Reeva

The custodians of the story are Barry and June, and also Oscar himself says Batchelor.

"I think Oscar's remorse is palpable... but we present both sides of the story, a very balanced view, so we give the viewer the chance to decide what they believe the truth is."

While the crew did not have access to the victim-offender dialogue that took place in June, the series does capture the moments just before and just after the VOD Batchelor says.

That day was a very sad day for both sides. Barry had the strength to go and meet Oscar; June didn't want to do that... Barry stood tall and he faced his daughter's killer which is quite a feat. Warren Batchelor, Director - My Name Is Reeva

Part 1 of "My Name Is Reeva" premieres on M-Net (DStv Channel 101) on Thursday 25 August at 8.30pm.

