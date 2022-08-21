Lotto results: Saturday, 20 August 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on 20 August 2022 are:
Lotto: 07, 09, 20, 27, 46, 51 B: 47
Lotto Plus 1: 04, 37, 40, 41, 45, 49 B: 44
Lotto Plus 2: 09, 13, 27, 38, 45, 51 B: 42
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 20/08/22 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 20, 2022
#LOTTO: 07, 09, 20, 27, 46, 51#BONUS: 47
#LOTTOPLUS1: 04, 37, 40, 41, 45, 49#BONUS: 44#LOTTOPLUS2: 09, 13, 27, 38, 45, 51#BONUS: 42 pic.twitter.com/InIK6lZfGX