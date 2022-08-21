King Misuzulu says there is now unity amongst his people

This after he successfully performed his traditional coronation as King of the Zulu nation.

NONGOMA - Amazulu King Misuzulu Kazwelithini said there is now unity amongst his people.



This after he successfully performed his traditional coronation as King of the Zulu nation.

The event was held at his late mother Queen Mantfombi’s palace with thousands in attendance.

When speaking about the significance of the day - he also promised his people have reunited.

The Zulu King’s ascension to the throne is still not welcomed by some of his relatives.

But the King is promising his people that unity now prevails.

He was addressing scores of people at the ceremony.

“Today my people this is a very big day for the Zulu people and history, and I promise you all that from today onwards we are united.”

Although his traditional coronation is done and dusted.

Some of his siblings are likely to continue to challenge his ascension in the courts.

Some bids to stop his coronation have since also failed.