King Misuzulu describes kraal entry ceremony as end of hardships for Zulu nation

The Zulu monarch King Misuzulu has comforted his people telling them that they are now marking an end to their troubles.

NONGOMA - King Misuzulu has described his kraal entry ceremony as the end of an era of troubles and hardships for the Zulu people.

Late last year the nation saw the death of his father, King Zwelithini which sent shockwaves through the country.

Ever since battles for the throne played themselves out causing divisions in the family.

His older brother is contending for the throne - while his uncle's file bids in court to prevent him from being crowned.

He said yesterday marked an end of all the pain his people have been through.

The Zulu monarch King Misuzulu has comforted his people telling them that they are now marking an end to their troubles.

He was speaking at his traditional coronation event in Nongoma.

“Where we have been as Zulus, and the pain we have experienced - today God and the ancestors, the owners of the throne - I bless that they comfort us today as we start a new chapter.”

He also pledged his commitment to lead his people who came in their numbers to support him.

But this does not mean the other factions are suddenly in favour of his ascension.