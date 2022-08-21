Godongwana says sexual assault allegations are creations of third parties

This comes after a 23-year-old woman who accused Godongwana of assaulting her at a luxury lodge in Kruger National Park told the police that the minister started fondling her and directed her on what to do on his body after his wife left the room to go shopping.

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister - Enoch Godongwana said allegations of sexual assault against him by a masseuse are creations of third parties and attempts of extortion.

This comes after a 23-year-old woman who accused Godongwana of assaulting her at a luxury lodge in Kruger National Park told the police that the minister started fondling her and directed her on what to do on his body after his wife left the room to go shopping.

These allegations surfaced about a week ago from media reports and the minister flatly denied them saying that his wife was in the room for the entire duration of the massage.

READ: Godongwana categorically denies claims of sexual assault

According to the Sunday Times, the alleged victim's uncle claims the minister gave her a tip of R400 before making improper advances.

However, Godongwana said he gave the tip after the massage for the masseuse to split with a colleague who massaged the wife the previous day.

The minister additionally said that while giving the police a statement, he received a call from someone claiming to be a police general who said that if he deposited R200,000 to a certain bank account the case could be made to disappear.

The minister said at the time of the call, he was with the police and they discovered that the said police general doesn't exist and reported the matter.

Dee's African Spa - the business the alleged victim works for - confirmed to the publication that the matter has been reported and that they are supporting their staff member while awaiting outcomes of the investigation.