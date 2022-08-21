EC police arrest 45-year-old man for allegedly molesting 13-year-old boy

It’s understood the man kidnapped the boy who was on his way from a soccer match on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Eastern Cape police have arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old boy in Libode.

Police spokesperson Tembinkosi Kinana:

"According to the report, the victim was on his way home when he met the suspect who forcefully took him to his house where he raped him. The victim managed to escape the following day and reported the matter."

The man is expected to appear in the Libode Magistrates Court on Monday.