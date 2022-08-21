DA to table new legislation to parly to tackle illegal land grabs

The party says it will present a Private Members Amendment Bill to the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from Unlawful Occupation of Land Act 19 of 1998.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is planning to tackle illegal land grabs.

The party says it will this week present to parliament a Private Members Amendment Bill to the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from Unlawful Occupation of Land Act 19 of 1998.

The DA says the intention of the bill is to create punitive measures for those who incite, promote and participate in orchestrated and unlawful invasions among others.

The party’s member of parliament - Emma Powell says this amendment will prevent further land invasions.

“The unlawful occupation of land also leads to severe dysfunctionality in cities, including the destruction of sewerage infrastructure and access for upgrading, the pollution of waterways, safety hazards due to illegal electricity connections, the loss of rail reserves for trains to run safely and a loss of investment and value for property owners.”

Powell says land invasions need urgent intervention.