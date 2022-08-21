Cosatu expected to hold briefing to detail plans for looming nationwide strike

Cosatu has made a clarion call to all South Africans to down tools on Wednesday and push back against the government and the private sector’s inaction to tackle socioeconomic challenges.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation Cosatu is expected to hold a media briefing this morning to detail its plans for the looming nationwide strike.

It said the only way to make the government act against the unaffordable cost of living is to bring the economy to a halt.

Cosatu said the national strike will be a response to ongoing load-shedding, fuel price hikes and escalating food prices which are crippling workers and residents alike.

The federation has called for a mass stay away - while several rallies are expected to take place across the country on Wednesday.

In October last year, the federation held a national strike over similar concerns, but the protest had little impact.

Meanwhile, Saftu will embark on a national shutdown on the same day.