City of Tshwane suspends bus services due to worker strike

TSHWANE - The City of Tshwane has suspended its bus services due to the on-going strike by workers affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers Union.

This could leave residents of the Pretoria CBD stranded and they will have to find alternative transport.

The union downed tools over several issues including the bid for the questionable R26 billion tender to refurbish the Pretoria West and Rooiwal Power Stations as well as the non-payment of a 3,5% salary increase.

The City's spokesperson Selby Bokaba said bus services were halted to ensure the safety of commuters and drivers.

"We had to recall the buses that had gone out and resolve to stop those scheduled to go out. We would like to apologise to our bus commuters for the inconvenienced cost. We had to take this difficult and painful decision to protect our assets and the safety of our drivers as well as the safety of our commuters".