Body of a sailor found on board a yacht off Mossel Bay

CAPE TOWN - The South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) says the body of a sailor has been found on board a yacht off Mossel Bay on the south coast.

A massive search operation was launched on Friday for the 60-year-old solo sailor who left Cape Town harbour headed for Mossel Bay.

The man's yacht was spotted by passing vessels responding to an alert.

The search ended on Saturday afternoon after his yacht was located by the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI). An NSRI rescue swimmer boarded the yacht where he found the sailor deceased below decks.

Samsa spokesperson Tebogo Ramatjie says search and rescue teams had to halt operations on Saturday morning after searching for almost 10 hours under very difficult sea conditions with nearly no visibility.