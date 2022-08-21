Barbara Hogan critical of BEE, says it fosters a culture of entitlement Barbara Hogan was speaking during the official opening of the Ahmed Kathrada exhibition at Constitutional Hill in Braamfontein on Sunday. Barbara Hogan

Ahmed Kathrada exhibition JOHANNESBURG - Anti-apartheid activist and former cabinet minister Barbara Hogan has criticised government's Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) policy saying it fosters a culture of entitlement. Hogan was speaking during the official opening of the Ahmed Kathrada exhibition at Constitutional Hill in Braamfontein on Sunday. The exhibition forms part of celebrations on what would have been the late stateman’s ninety-third birthday. [PICTURES] Launch of an exhibition into the life and times of Ahmed Kathrada. ND pic.twitter.com/q2R7bpzvCx EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 21, 2022

Barbara Hogan - Kathrada’s life partner, once served as minister in both the health and public enterprises portfolios.

She said BEE has failed to live up to expectations.

"It became an excluding thing where only people with political connections and status could benefit from the policies and the bulk of black South Africans remained unempowered."

She said the policy needs to be reassessed.

"I think we need to take a hard look at what is excluding black South Africans from participating in the economy, but we've got to get beyond the creation of a black middle class we've got to get to where the real need is now."

Hogan said failure to do this would dishonour people like Ahmed Kathrada, who struggled for an inclusive society.