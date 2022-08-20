'Your job is to unite and not divide' - Malawi's King M'Mbelwa to King Misuzulu

Hundreds of the king's subjects have welcomed him at a ceremony being held at KwaKhangelamankengane palace in Nongoma on Saturday.

NONGOMA - King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has been urged to follow custom as he's being officially introduced to his subjects.

Earlier in the day, the king emerged from the kraal - where he was introduced to his ancestors and his people.

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini is now in the Kraal, he standing in front of his subjects and joining them in song. pic.twitter.com/AxVFFbqwDl — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 20, 2022

Senior members of the royal family have instructed him to honour and follow the guidance of traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, saying they are thankful that “God has preserved him” to lead and see this day.

Members of other royal households from within the continent also descended on the Zulu royal palace to offer their well-wishes.

King M'Mbelwa from Malawi offered congratulatory messages to the Zulu king and his nation.

“Today we are witnessing the settling of the dust in the Zulu land. Your majesty, the people that did not support you and the people that supported you are all your children, do not differentiate them. Bring them together all of them, you are the father today.”

King Mpezeni of Zambia also sent a representative from his royal house to wish King Misuzulu well:

“Inkosi Mpezeni of Zambia, is overwhelmed with joy to be here with you so he says I can’t speak, I’m emotionally touched by the spectacular event that you have organised.”

