Go

WATCH: Nongoma a hive of activity as Misuzulu is crowned AmaZulu King

Scores of people arrived at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace to celebrate King Misuzulu’s coronation.

FILE: Zulu maidens (izintombi) at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace ahead of King Misuzulu's kraal entering ceremony on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/EWN.
FILE: Zulu maidens (izintombi) at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace ahead of King Misuzulu's kraal entering ceremony on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/EWN.
21 minutes ago

DURBAN – The AmaZulu kingdom is abuzz ahead of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s coronation on Saturday.

Scores of people have arrived at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace to celebrate the king's coronation.

READ: Misuzulu's kraal-entering: 'A prayer to introduce him to the ancestors and his people'

Despite public scenes of succession battles - contested by two of Misuzulu’s brothers – proceedings to officially pronounce him as king are full steam ahead.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA