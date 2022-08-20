WATCH: Nongoma a hive of activity as Misuzulu is crowned AmaZulu King
Scores of people arrived at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace to celebrate King Misuzulu’s coronation.
DURBAN – The AmaZulu kingdom is abuzz ahead of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s coronation on Saturday.
Scores of people have arrived at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace to celebrate the king's coronation.
READ: Misuzulu's kraal-entering: 'A prayer to introduce him to the ancestors and his people'
Despite public scenes of succession battles - contested by two of Misuzulu’s brothers – proceedings to officially pronounce him as king are full steam ahead.
King Misuzulu's wife - Queen Ntokozo Mayisela and their son have arrived at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma for the King's coronation. @Xanderleigh_M pic.twitter.com/r3pWNSMuMB— Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) August 20, 2022
Scores of people still making their way to KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma this Saturday to celebrate with the royal family as Misuzulu is crowned king of the AmaZulu nation. @Xanderleigh_M pic.twitter.com/1Q7tIfKD8CEyewitness News (@ewnupdates) August 20, 2022
It is a hive of activity at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma this Saturday as amabutho, in song, join the many gathered at the palace to celebrate the coronation of their King. @Xanderleigh_M pic.twitter.com/Tc21cyq89kEyewitness News (@ewnupdates) August 20, 2022
Amabutho arrive in groups at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma this Saturday ahead of King Misuzulu KaZwelithinis coronation. @Xanderleigh_M pic.twitter.com/jj3XuHhGbjEyewitness News (@ewnupdates) August 20, 2022