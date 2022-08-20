WATCH: Nongoma a hive of activity as Misuzulu is crowned AmaZulu King

Scores of people arrived at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace to celebrate King Misuzulu’s coronation.

DURBAN – The AmaZulu kingdom is abuzz ahead of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s coronation on Saturday.

Scores of people have arrived at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace to celebrate the king's coronation.

Despite public scenes of succession battles - contested by two of Misuzulu’s brothers – proceedings to officially pronounce him as king are full steam ahead.

King Misuzulu's wife - Queen Ntokozo Mayisela and their son have arrived at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma for the King's coronation. @Xanderleigh_M pic.twitter.com/r3pWNSMuMB — Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) August 20, 2022