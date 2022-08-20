Tshwane R26bn power project hits dead end following scrutiny by parties

The party insists - however - that the city stood to benefit in the eradication of load shedding - but Williams could not clarify the extent of the benefit.

JOHANNESBURG - A R26 billion investment deal spearheaded by Tshwane mayor Randall Williams has hit a dead-end following scrutiny by parties in the Tshwane council.

Williams is accused of interfering in a tender process for a company called Kratos Consortium. But he insists there was nothing sinister about Kratos Consortium approaching the city to lease their land in Pretoria west to build gas turbines for alternative energy.

Williams has been at pains to explain the unsolicited bid saying it was in fact a proposal by the company to lease the land in order to build the gas turbines.

He said what was meant to be before council was not a bid but an investment proposal, which was in its elementary stages.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) also said the city was not going to spend any money on the project as the company - Kratos consortium had gathered investment.



The party insists, however, that the city stood to benefit in the eradication of load shedding - but Williams could not clarify the extent of the benefit.

Public consultation on the leasing of land from the municipality was to be discussed, said the DA in Tuesday's council meeting, but now that bid has been halted pending a meeting with the national caucus structure.

This is where ActionSA which is part of the multi-party coalition will elaborate on its dispute with this deal.

But DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga said they will be using that meeting to clarify their position.

“They will be given all the documents that need to be given to them. The mayor will be invited to come and also give his version of the story and … there will be others that will be called as well and then a decision will be taken from there."

At the same time, Williams could soon be facing a no-confidence vote.