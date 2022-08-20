SA’s crime statistics a symptom of a broken system - opposition parties

The latest quarterly crime statistics portray KwaZulu-Natal as the gruesome epicentre of violence, with the most murders and rapes.

JOHANNESBURG - Opposition parties have reacted with dismay to South Africa's latest crime statistics - which were released by Police Minister Bheki Cele.

The minister announced on Friday that murder increased nationally by a staggering 11 percent - with more than 6,400 people killed in the three months between April and June.

READ: SA murder rate climbs: 6,424 cases recorded between April and June 2022

Kwa-Zulu-Natal recorded the highest number of murders at over 1,600.

Gauteng recorded the second highest murder rate of 1,490 - while the Western Cape by comparison is a distant fourth with 994 murders.

The Good party’s Brett Herron says the latest figures prove South Africans have little reason to feel safe.

“The murder rate and the violent crime rate in South Africa is a symptom of a broken society that we’ve never properly healed. Because South Africans in poorer communities, in particular, are living in fear."

Outraged and unsettled, Action SA’s Herman Mashaba said police must send out a stronger message that criminality will not be tolerated.

“I think as South Africans let us be honest to ourselves. If we are led by criminals at the head, there’s just no way our law enforcement agencies can operate.’’

Meanwhile, COPE’s Dennis Bloem voiced concern about the unacceptably high levels of violence in the country.

“More than 6,000 people are being murdered in just three months it is totally a disgrace that we must live in such a country.