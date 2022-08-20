Presidency’s criticism of Makhura a 'stunning rebuke’ on Tembisa Hosp saga - DA

The presidency lashed at Makhura’s office after announcing this week that an independent forensic investigator was being appointed to look into irregular tenders flagged by slain whistle-blower Babita Deokaran.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it hopes the presidency’s criticism of the Gauteng government’s sluggish effort in probing allegations of corruption at Tembisa hospital will force Premier David Makhura to clean out the rot within the health department.

News24 found that Deokaran flagged nearly R850 million in suspicious transactions, at the Gauteng Department of Health, just days before she was killed in a suspected hit outside her Johannesburg home last year.

In response to Eyewitness News, the presidency harshly criticised the provincial government for taking almost a year to probe Deokaran’s tip-offs.

DA’s Jack Bloom said, “Stunning rebuke by the presidency of Premier David Makhura for his inaction following the murder of Babita Deokaran. [We] really do need a proper investigation to cut out the deep rot in the Gauteng Health Department, but I suspect there’s been a cover-up because too many ANC people are involved.’’

Bloom said while it was rare for the Presidency to be so forthright in criticising a provincial leader, it’s inexcusable that key players who have been implicated have not been suspended. These include the department’s chief financial officer Lerato Madyo and Tembisa Hospital CEO Ashley Mthunzi.